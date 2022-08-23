RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $589,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFB opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09.

