Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $102,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

