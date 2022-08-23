SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.20% of SBA Communications worth $444,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.1% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 126,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,239,000 after acquiring an additional 196,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 716,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $338.98 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

