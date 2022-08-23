55I LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

55I LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

