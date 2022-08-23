Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Moderna worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 35.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,213.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

