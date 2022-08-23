Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Baidu worth $35,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

