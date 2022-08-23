Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Baidu worth $35,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
