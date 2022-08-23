GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Denny’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 166,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Denny’s Profile

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

