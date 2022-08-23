iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

