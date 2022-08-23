Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $269,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of QDEC opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

