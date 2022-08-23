Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

