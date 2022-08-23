iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
