Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 26,754 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.