Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $245,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. Main Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 110,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

