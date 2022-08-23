GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 13,459 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.8 %

TIGO stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Millicom International Cellular

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

