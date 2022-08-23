GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 10,762 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 596.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 149,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,075 shares of company stock worth $1,570,571. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

