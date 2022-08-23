Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.