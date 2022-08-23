ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 132,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.