GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $739,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

