Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $631.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

