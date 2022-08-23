Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $314,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

