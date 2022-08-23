Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 174,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $307.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.92.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 995,735 shares of company stock valued at $319,709,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

