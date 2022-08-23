Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

