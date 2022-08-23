Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 59 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,995 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,972 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $368.12 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.05 and its 200 day moving average is $315.35. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

