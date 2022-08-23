Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

