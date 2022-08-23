Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

NYSE:UNM opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

