Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

