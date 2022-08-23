Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

NYSE:APD opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

