Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

