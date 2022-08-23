Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$66.00 to C$67.00.

8/5/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

8/5/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

8/4/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

7/19/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at C$60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$56.14 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

