Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

