Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,896 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

