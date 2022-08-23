Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.42 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.19.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

