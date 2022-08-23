Westpac Banking Corp Buys 34,103 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,632,000 after buying an additional 1,006,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after buying an additional 860,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,495,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

