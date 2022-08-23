Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 46,705 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

