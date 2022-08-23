Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.84 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

