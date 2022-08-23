Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,088 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after buying an additional 117,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after buying an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

