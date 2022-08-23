Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 555.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,456,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,234,000 after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.