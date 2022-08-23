Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 42,582 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

