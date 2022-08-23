Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

