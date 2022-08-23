Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,509 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

