Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.27 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
