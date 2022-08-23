Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

