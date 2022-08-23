Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 8,667 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,438 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

