Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

