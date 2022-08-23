51,162 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCU. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 162.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,396 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCU opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

