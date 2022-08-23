GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Par Pacific worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,332 shares in the company, valued at $68,886,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,886,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,060 shares of company stock worth $16,721,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of PARR opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

