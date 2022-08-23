GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $707,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Resources Connection worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

