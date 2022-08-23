GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $704,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

