10,050 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

CMS stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.68%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.