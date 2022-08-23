GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 200,389 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,389 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Precigen worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Precigen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 113.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

